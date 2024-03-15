It increased 2.4% in the last 12 months; is 0.7% below the highest level in the historical series

The services sector grew 0.7% in January compared to December, compared to seasonally adjusted. The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Friday (15th March 2024). Here's the complete presentation (PDF – 3 MB).

The growth recorded in January represents the third consecutive monthly increase in the indicator. During this period, it accumulated a gain of 1.9%. The sector is 13.5% above the level of February 2020 – pre-covid-19 pandemic – and 0.7% below December 2022, which was the peak of the historical series, which began in 2011.

Compared to January 2023, the sector rose 4.5%, the most intense increase since 2023 (5.1%).

The sector accumulates an increase of 2.4% in 12 months, which repeats the same rate as in December 2023.

JANUARY

According to IBGE, there was an increase in 4 of the 5 service activities in January compared to December. Are they:

information and communication sector (1.5%);

professional, administrative and complementary services (1.1%);

transport (0.7%);

other services (0.2%).

The only activity to record a drop was services provided to families, which fell 2.7% in January compared to December.