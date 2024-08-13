Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 11:11

The volume of services provided reached a new record in June 2024 in the historical series, which began in January 2011, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The sector’s level is 0.5% above the previous peak, in December 2022.

Compared to the pre-pandemic level (February 2020), the volume of services is now 14.3% higher, also according to IBGE.

In June, there was a 1.7% increase in the sector compared to May, and growth of 1.3% compared to June 2023.