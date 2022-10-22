Services | Posti will close its service points at Teboil stations

In the near future, Posti will decide whether the Orange letter boxes will also be removed from the corners of Teboil gas stations.

22.10. 15:22 | Updated 22.10. 20:27

Postal services operations at Teboil gas stations will end, as Posti has terminated the contracts with local entrepreneurs, according to Posti’s communications.

Reported about it Public radio on Saturday.

This week, Posti announced the end of the three service points operating in Teboil’s premises. The points are located in Tampere, Paimio and Liperi. Service points and postal services will be transferred to new partners nearby.

Initially, there were not many service points operating in Teboil’s premises, and these three were the last of them, says Posti’s director of communications for e-commerce and distribution services Jenni Mattson for STT.

“Regarding the mailboxes that may be located at the service station, we will make decisions in the near future,” says Mattson.

The reason behind the discontinuation of services is Posti’s decision to end cooperation with the Russian-owned Teboil. In March Posti announced to stop refueling its distribution and transport fleet at Teboil stations.

Correction October 22, 2022 at 8:25 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that Jenni Mattson’s title would be Posti’s parcel and online store communications director. In reality, his title is communications director of e-commerce and distribution services.