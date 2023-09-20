Entering a new era of Italian healthcare, where proximity and prevention are primary values, thanks also to the pharmacy services as the health home closest to the citizen, is possible. And the field of vaccination, in particular referring to the adult population, can be the first objective that can be concretely achieved in collaboration between the different actors. This is what emerged from the Dialogue Meeting ‘Service pharmacy, the first local healthcare facility – The structural consolidation of the role of the pharmacist: from counseling to vaccination’, promoted today in Rome by the health policy magazine ‘Italian Health Policy Brief’ (Ihpb) in collaboration with the Federation of Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi) and Federfarma. An event attended by representatives of institutions, professions, citizens and the most authoritative observers of the health system.

“I would like that in the future we no longer talk about pharmacy services – says Andrea Mandelli, president of Fofi – but we talk about ‘new pharmacy’, one in which citizens know they can find an answer to those problems and needs that we have demonstrated to be able to address and resolve especially in the 3 years of the pandemic period, when the pharmacist was the closest professional, reachable and present on a daily basis”. In fact, they guaranteed “the important screening activity – points out Andrea Cicconetti, president of Federfarma Roma – which allowed everyone to lead an ‘almost normal’ life and then to be able to get vaccinated comfortably at home and, lastly, to benefit from complex drugs or all those ECG, Holter, first-instance analysis services, which normally require travel that was not easily possible”.

During the Roman event, an updated and “significantly changed” photograph of the world of pharmacies in the area emerged. Today “the community pharmacy – explains Maria Diana Naturale, Altems, Osservatorio Farmacia – is a multifunctional hub manned by a highly qualified professional who plays an important role for the health service in the constant promotion of health”. In this scenario Stefania Fregosi, Ipsos Researcher, presented the most significant data from the study on the evolution of the role of pharmacists in the perception of citizens: “Almost 80% of citizens have a lot of trust in the work of pharmacists”. The pharmacist “is increasingly a point of reference for citizens in the health area, always at their disposal, and their opinion has also improved after the pandemic (as stated by 48% of those interviewed). The pharmacy today has become an important of healthcare in the area, increasingly playing a role of public utility which is recognized by over 80% of citizens”.

“Home care, prevention, co-production of services, listening and participation of citizens, telemedicine, attention to the chronically ill, proximity medicine, therapeutic continuity and adherence – lists Teresa Petrangolini, director of Patient Advocacy Lab, Altems – are all words of order indicated in Ministerial Decree 77 on territorial development in implementation of the investments of the Pnrr. Participation then becomes a must, whether it concerns advocacy and third sector entities, or actors in the community such as affiliated pharmacies. An alliance between these two entities, to have services that are closer and more attentive to people’s needs, is all the more necessary”.

The pharmacy in a new regime means equality and homogeneity of rights and services in the territory. And “I personally hope, and in this sense I will be politically committed – declares Simona Loizzo, deputy and president of the Digital Health Parliamentary Intergroup – that during this legislature the foundations will be laid so that this transformation process can take place in a virtuous way”. Thanks also to the “involvement, on a regional basis, of the pharmacy networks”, according to Carlo Signorelli, president of the National Advisory Group on Vaccinations, this health unit could “in the future increasingly contribute to the achievement of vaccination coverage objectives, especially in those population groups and for those vaccines where coverage is not optimal or decreasing”. Also for Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of Fimmg family doctors, “the integration between professionals, in particular between general practitioners and pharmacists, must be achieved with models that encourage dialogue and common collaboration on which to achieve the challenging objectives of a new territorial assistance “.

In this regard, Marco Cossolo, president of Federfarma, proposes to “expand the offer of vaccines that can be administered in pharmacies by including, for example, HPV, Herpes zoster and anti-pneumococcal, in order to achieve the objectives of the National Plan within 3 years”. An example of “new protection” is offered by the cardiovascular sector. “We need – concludes Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic) – to expand the vaccination network by taking into account the population at risk or with cardiovascular diseases. Therefore an alliance between cardiologists, and in general between doctors and pharmacists, is essential in light of the present and future growing epidemiological scenarios of cardiovascular diseases and the role of the territory, outside the hospital, in the provision of preventive health services”.

“The service pharmacy is a supplementary tool to the proximity and accessibility strategies in the context of primary care and to support the de-hospitalisation of healthcare. The role of the pharmacist is evolving towards new activities that are even more extensive and of a structural nature, becoming increasingly fundamental in proximity for vaccinations, diagnostic tests, screening activities, dispensing of new and increasingly complex drugs. All enormous potential, which requires adequate regulatory paths for them to be implemented extensively throughout Italy. They are therefore welcome initiatives such as the one organized by Fofi in support of this important local presence for citizens”.

