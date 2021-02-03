Services Palta’s survey: The interest rate crisis has changed the skills needed in service industries, the shortage of experts will not ease

There will no longer be a need for current staff skills in the coming years.

Service sectors threatens an even more serious shortage of experts in the future.

This is what a recent survey by Palta, an association of service employers, says. The survey was conducted in January. It was answered by 112 HR or CEOs in service companies.

According to the survey, despite the interest rate crisis, the availability of skilled labor is a significant or very significant barrier to growth for one third of the service companies that responded to the survey over the next three years.

Inquiry according to the interest rate crisis is to permanently change the skills needed in the service sectors.

Nearly 90 percent of respondents consider the changes in staff skills needs brought about by the interest rate crisis to be partially or largely permanent. In particular, the ability to adapt to change and the ability to utilize digital and artificial intelligence-based solutions have been emphasized, Palta says in a press release published on Wednesday.

There will no longer be a need for the current skills of the staff in the next few years. In three years’ time, only 58% of the companies that responded to the survey will still need the skills of the entire staff.

On average, five per cent of the staff skills of the companies that responded to the survey are those that will no longer be needed in three years’ time. There are shortcomings in various digital skills as well as working life skills, such as self-management and self-development skills.

“The survey shows that the changes that the Korona period brought to working life are largely permanent. This must also be taken into account in our education system: what kind of working life and basic skills are taught in primary school, what kind of pathways and educational content are available for continuous learning, ”Palta’s Director of Business Policy Tatu Rauhamäki says in a press release.

Paltan cooperation between companies and educational establishments needs to be intensified, and funding for educational establishments should also be encouraged. Resources need to be increased for adult learning, and the pathways and content of lifelong learning need to be kept up to date.

The organization wants EU recovery money to be channeled into a unified digital service using artificial intelligence.

The survey also revealed that there have been obstacles to staff training in half of the companies. The most significant barriers have been the transition to teleworking and restrictions on the gathering of authorities, which have been a barrier to training in a total of 27% of respondent organizations.

Also new ways of training have been found.

57% have transferred their own staff training online. In addition, employers have, among other things, encouraged staff to study voluntarily and utilized apprenticeship training and online courses at educational institutions.

“While Korona has been a really hard blow to the service industries, companies have been able to adapt to it surprisingly well. However, obstacles to training and putting training on ice are also a cause for concern. It is important to take care of the opportunities for competence development, especially now, ”says Rauhamäki.