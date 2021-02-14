The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, launched the first phase of the specialized sign language dictionary in the field of residency services and foreigners affairs.

The dictionary includes a group of vocabulary, totaling 252 words, which include the main services in Dubai residency, which are services for entry and residence permits, nationality and passports, following up on violators, foreigners and services of air, sea and land ports.

Assistant General Director of the Human and Financial Resources Sector, Major General Awad Muhammad Al-Oweim, said, “The administration is intensifying its efforts to continue the march of excellence in all fields, in accordance with the strategic directions of the state to build a conscious and educated society.” The state in the field of residency services and foreigners affairs, which is a new achievement to be added to the UAE’s record.

Al-Awaim added that “the dictionary aims to raise the level of the local community’s culture in sign language, and to enhance social and national responsibility towards people of determination, to ensure their inclusion and empowerment in society, and to improve the quality of their lives.” To facilitate communication between employees and customers of people of determination in the Emirati local sign language.

Al-Awaim praised the efforts of the Ministry of Community Development, represented in providing services and initiatives that support opportunities to empower everyone, including people of determination, and provide the necessary tools to ensure their integration and enhance their capabilities in various fields to contribute to building the nation.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare Affairs in the Ministry, Nasser Ismail, stressed the need to enhance government and development integration for all segments of society, especially people of determination.

He added, “The dictionary contributes to achieving the vision of a cohesive, cooperative and actively participating society in the process of sustainable development.” It also represents a strengthening of commitment to the Federal Government’s 2021 strategy aimed at achieving decent living and human well-being, and ensuring the provision of social services in an innovative and high quality manner.

In his turn, the Director of Training and Performance Development in the «Dubai Residence», Lieutenant Colonel Yasser Al-Khanbouli, said that the first phase includes the launch of a set of vocabulary related to residency work and foreigners affairs, which were documented in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development.

Al-Khanbouli stressed that the first phase of launching the dictionary will include informing the relevant stakeholders of its contents, in addition to publishing it on internal learning platforms and social media channels, and implementing workshops for stakeholders in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Community Development.

