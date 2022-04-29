Servizi, Parente and Caravelli towards an extension for another two years

There war in Ukraine it is scary and no one knows where it can lead. The risk that the conflict you become world is high. For this the premier Mario Draghi – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – it seems decided a reconfirm in their roles as summit two key figures of Italian intelligence. We go towards the extension For others two years of the numbers one of the Aisi (Information and Internal Security Agency), Mario ParenteAnd of the Aise (Information and External Security Agency), Giovanni Caravelli. Both in recent years have achieved many appreciations for the work doneit would be really hard find successors acceptable to the entire composite majority of the government. It would also make no sense to intervene on functions like this strategic during the war in Ukraine.

To the current system of extensions – the Fact continues – it arrived after two legislative interventions. In the fall of 2020 it was the government Count-2 which inserted in the August decree (which extended the Covid emergency) a rule on the duration of top positions of the Aise, of the Aisi he was born in Dis (the Department of Palazzo Chigi to which the operating agencies refer) which allows the confirmation for further 4 years. The Draghi government then inserted a paragraph in the Milleproroghe which, confirming the 8-year limit, allows more temporary extensions. Now the executive would use those rules to guarantee continuity to the intelligence apparatuses in a moment of extreme delicacy And voltage.

