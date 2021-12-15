Like industry and retail trade, the services sector started the fourth quarter in the red. The volume of services provided in the country shrank 1.2% in October compared to September, the most intense drop for the month since 2016, according to data from the Monthly Survey of Services released on Tuesday, 14, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The sector had already registered a loss of 0.7% in the previous month.

The retraction surpassed even the most pessimistic forecasts of financial market analysts heard by Broadcast Projections, which estimated a negative drop of 0.1%.

“What really caught on in this October result is precisely the drop in the pace of (economic) activity,” said Carlos Pedroso, chief economist at Banco MUFG Brasil.

Economists at Citi Bank warned, in a report, of “growing risks for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the fourth quarter to show the third consecutive contraction”, rather than the stability currently forecast. From September to October, industrial production shrank by 0.6%, while expanded retail sales – which includes the segments of vehicles and construction material – decreased by 0.9%, according to previous IBGE data.

threatened GDP

Banco Inter’s chief economist, Rafaela Vitória, considered the results of the economy in October to be frustrating, adding that confidence indicators do not suggest a robust recovery in activity in November and December, although there is good news about the resumption of the supply of parts for the industry. .

Rafaela says she can revise the stability projection (0.0%) for fourth quarter GDP downwards. In 2021, the economist estimates growth of 4.8% for the Brazilian economy, but the projection of a 0.5% increase for 2022 is threatened. “We’re starting to get worried about 2022. There’s a risk of recession next year,” he warned.

The loss of breath of economic activities, such as industry and commerce, is also affecting the services sector, explained Rodrigo Lobo, manager of the IBGE’s Monthly Services Survey. In October, four of the five service sub-sectors investigated retreated, as in September.

“The services sector had already been showing a slowdown since June,” said Lobo.

From September to October, the negative highlights were information and communication services (-1.6%) and the segment of other services (-6.7%). The other declines occurred in professional, administrative and complementary services (-1.8%) and transport (-0.3%). The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

