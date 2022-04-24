Services Consumers’ rights are improving: Compensation for service delays and errors can be more easily claimed in the future

Under certain conditions, the consumer could also cancel the service without a cancellation fee. The price of the service should not exceed 15 percent of the agreed.

Consumers The position will improve in Finland from the beginning of next year, if the government discusses it with Parliament last week past bill is passed.

The proposal adds a number of new provisions to the Consumer Protection Act on the rights and obligations of consumers in the event of errors and delays in services.

Today, construction and repair of objects have often been subject to personal services.

New it would be, for example, that the legal acts are binding, ie the terms of a service contract that deviate from the law would be void.

This is likely to reduce disputes when the law imposes mandatory obligations on the service provider, for example on the quality of the service.

“The reform is expected to facilitate the resolution of disputes in consumer advice, the Consumer Disputes Commission and the courts,” the bill said in a statement.

Reform is quite extensive, as it covers social and health services provided by traders, early childhood education and training services, sports and other welfare services, experience and party services, restaurant services, taxi services, appearance services and hobby courses.

Excluded from the scope are, for example, accommodation services, communication services, financial services such as banking, investment and insurance services and gambling services, legal or other legal services, and transport services other than taxi services.

All of these things the bill includes:

The price must not rise to the clouds

Laissa provides, inter alia, that the service provider may not provide the service in an unnecessarily expensive manner.

This provision does not mean that the service should be provided in the cheapest possible way. What would be financially sensible, given the purpose of the service, the agreed quality and other factors, would be essential.

The price may not exceed 15% of the estimate provided by the service provider. The total price means all the cost items to be paid by the subscriber as a result of the service.

“The contractor may only charge the customer for the part of the price that exceeds the price estimate if there is a justified reason for exceeding the price estimate and the customer has been clearly informed of the possible obligation to pay a higher price than the price estimate,” the bill states.

There will also be responsibilities for consumers. For example, if the subscriber breaches the contract by canceling all or part of the service before the service is provided, he may have to pay compensation to the contractor for the losses incurred.

Incorrect compensation

Service the error could be compensated for if the correction of the error or the new service did not come into question or the correction of the service was not made within a reasonable time.

The subscriber would also have the right to terminate the contract due to an error under certain conditions.

The consumer will also have a wider right to refuse a replacement service. This could be the case, for example, if a consumer loses confidence in the professionalism of the hairdresser or dentist who performed the service as a result of the error.

If the customer of the service suffers damage due to an error in the service, he would be entitled to compensation for personal injury, damage to property and property caused by the error.

The service provider must also inform the subscriber if the service is not suitable for the subscriber.

Discount for delay

Proposal would also improve the position of the consumer by giving the consumer a clearly enshrined right to demand a price reduction for service delays.

“A completely new right for consumers is that if a one-off service is significantly delayed, the consumer has the right to demand a price reduction. This does not mean that there is a reduction whenever there is a slight delay in the service, but that there must be a significant, or very significant, delay, ” Riitta Haapasaari the Ministry of Justice says.

At present, the Consumer Protection Act does not provide for any right to a price reduction on the basis of delay.

Law the delay clause is not intended for situations where the consumer usually knows how to prepare for the service not to start at the agreed time. For example, some delay in starting a concert or accessing a doctor would not justify compensation.

The right to a price reduction is limited to situations where the delay is substantial and is therefore likely to cause harm to the subscriber.

For the cancellation of the service clarity

For the consumer there will also be the possibility to cancel the service without having to pay a cancellation fee due to some compelling reasons, such as a sudden illness or accident.

The consumer will no longer have to pay a cancellation fee if he or she has to cancel a massage or a restaurant dinner after suffering from a stomach illness.

Today, in these situations, the contractual term for the cancellation fee can be reasonable in some cases, but the fee has often had to be paid as well.

There should also be an article in the law on the reasonableness of cancellation fees.

“The new law would regulate cancellation fees, which have so far depended on practice,” says Haapasaari.

Attention to health services

The bill According to the Commission, the provisions may increase the number of claims for price reductions and compensation for services for which it is not currently considered possible to claim compensation. Such services include private health services.

“According to the patient insurance, the patient cannot receive a price reduction for the faulty service, but only compensation for the damages caused by the faulty service. According to the bill, for example, you could get a price reduction for a faulty service from a dentist, ”says Haapasaari.

However, the entrepreneur cannot always be held responsible for the outcome of the service.

“Health and social services as well as early childhood education and training services are always subject to uncertainty about the outcome, despite proper functioning. The mere fact that the desired result is not achieved could not be considered an error in such services, ”the explanatory memorandum to the bill states.