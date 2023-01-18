Kommersant: Investigators accused eight servicemen of desertion who left the LPR for Podolsk

Military investigators charged eight servicemen from the Kaliningrad region who left a field camp in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with machine guns and reached Podolsk near Moscow. This is reported “Kommersant”.

A criminal case has been initiated against the military for desertion with weapons during the armed conflict. The organizer of the escape – junior sergeant Evgeny Kravchenko – was arrested until February 27 by decision of the 235th garrison military court of Moscow.

Other defendants in the case: corporal Dmitry Medvedev, sailor Alexander Babenko, privates Nikolai Kolmachev, Alexander Eliseev, Igor Medvedev, Alexander Bogachenok and Denis Balakhin were transferred under the supervision of the commander of the military unit in the military town of Chekhov-4.

At the end of December 2022, they came to the Podolsk police department and handed over four machine guns and four Kalashnikov machine guns. The military said that they were mobilized in the Kaliningrad region on September 24, a few days later they ended up in a field camp in the LPR. According to them, instead of training in military affairs, the commanders forced them to build dugouts and allegedly did not provide them with provisions and high-quality uniforms. Having learned that on December 24 they were going to be transferred to the front line, the Kaliningraders decided to leave the camp in order to save their lives and health.

On the evening of December 23, they bought food and civilian clothes, took a taxi to Lipetsk, and from there they got to Podolsk by passing cars. The sergeant’s lawyer said that the defendants in the case did not want to fight unprepared, but they were not going to desert.