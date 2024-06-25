Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces captured and there saved a female Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter from her colleagues

Military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces captured and thereby saved a female fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Larisa Khodakovskaya, from her colleagues. Interview with her published in the Telegram channel “Work, brothers!”

The woman, in her own words, served in the 111th Brigade in appalling conditions: “The emotional state has been brought to the brink. There were no basic things. They shared bread and water. There was a container and a half of water for six or seven people.” In addition, one of the brigades sent soldiers on assaults “for meat,” which she reported to the command.

“I walked to the position. I came there and felt pain. I heard two shots. I saw blood on my leg and hands. They were shooting from the landing. Probably because I was not silent,” says the woman.

After that, soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces came to her and provided medical assistance, and one of the soldiers gave her his painkiller. “When you get (captured), your eyes open. The curtain falls. Because when they shoot their own people and leave them to their fate, I think it’s wrong,” the prisoner concluded.

Previously, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Viktor Karakesha remembered the brotherhood of Russians and Ukrainians. He also called what the Ukrainian media write about Russian soldiers “nonsense.” The Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter shared that he was treated well in captivity, given food, a cigarette and asked if he was cold.