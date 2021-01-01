Servicemen of the intelligence directorate of the headquarters of the Central Military District (CVD) congratulated the front-line intelligence officer Nikolai Spiridonovich Vlasov on the New Year.

According to the press service of the Central Military District, the military handed the veteran a gift set and a congratulatory address on behalf of the command of the military district.

Together with the bard Yevgeny Buntov, the servicemen held a personal concert of the author’s song for the veteran for Nikolai Spiridonovich, performing songs on the guitar and gusli.

Future intelligence officers – cadets of the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School – joined the congratulations. By video link, the young people thanked the front-line soldier for the Great Victory, and also wished him health and success in the New Year.

Nikolai Vlasov went to the front as a volunteer from a defense plant in Sverdlovsk. He fought in the 92nd reconnaissance battalion of the Ural Volunteer Tank Corps. Participated in the liberation of Vitebsk, Minsk, Ogre, Riga.

He was awarded medals “For Courage”, “For Victory over Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945”, the Order of the Patriotic War, II degree. After the war he was awarded the Order of the Red Banner of Labor.

Earlier, on December 31, Russian servicemen of the 201st military base in Tajikistan, together with the Yunarmeys, congratulated the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and military service on the New Year.