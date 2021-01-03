Servicemen of a separate electronic warfare unit of the Central Military District in Yekaterinburg congratulated front-line soldier Albert Chuprov, who fought in the Ural Volunteer Tank Corps, on the New Year. This was reported by the press service of the Central Military District on Sunday, January 3.

It is noted that a home concert was organized especially for the front-line soldier with the presentation of a congratulatory address and a gift set.

Albert Chuprov fought in the 61st Guards Tank Brigade, 10th Guards Ural Volunteer Tank Corps. The veteran was awarded the Order of the Patriotic War of the II degree, medals “For Military Merit”, “For Victory over Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945”, “For the capture of Berlin”, “For the liberation of Prague.”

Earlier, on December 31, Russian servicemen of the 201st military base in Tajikistan, together with the Yunarmeys, congratulated the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and military service on the New Year.