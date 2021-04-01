The Ministry of Health and Prevention provides the service of issuing an official birth certificate upon the birth of a child, to prove the child’s lineage, place and date of birth, nationality, and religion.

The ministry explained that the service can be provided through the website, the ministry’s service delivery centers, and hospitals, and the service fee is 65 dirhams.

The procedures for issuing a birth certificate begin with the electronic notification of the birth at the hospital in which the birth took place, and the registration for obtaining the birth certificate on the website through the medical centers, by the customer or through the hospital.

The documents required for citizens are a copy of the parents’ marriage contract, with the original, in the case of the first-born citizen, and in the event of marriage outside the country, the contract shall be ratified by the UAE embassy abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a copy of the passport and identity card of the father and mother with the original for citizens, And a copy of the family book with the original for citizens, and if the mother is a non-citizen, the mother’s passport with residency is required.





