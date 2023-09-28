Service stations | Shell disappears from Finland

St1 will change Shellit under its own brand in the next few years.

Shell’s clam logos are disappearing from Finnish roads.

Energy group St1 has had a long-term license agreement for the use of the Shell brand in Finland, Sweden and Norway. Now the contract period ends, so the stations will be moved under the St1 brand.

“This won’t happen until two years from now, but now that the decision has been made, we wanted to inform as early as possible. Physically, this will be visible on the roads in 2025,” commented St1’s sales and network director Juha Vanninen for HS.

The company has not yet decided in which order the stations will be renewed, but the shells will not disappear overnight. The change has no personnel implications.

St1 owns the “Helmisimpukka” brand, i.e. Shellie’s restaurants. According to Vanninen, the restaurants will continue as before, but it has not yet been decided whether they will have a mussel theme.

“The plans haven’t been made that far yet. History will be preserved in some form at the stations.”

Shell is a brand familiar to Finnish motorists. What kind of reaction does St1 expect from the audience?

“For some people it may cause a little confusion, but in the big picture I don’t think the change is significant.”

St1 will also soon enter the electric car charging business, as it will open its own charging brand. According to Vanninen, at the end of 2025, the chain will have around 40 of its own high-power charging stations.

St1 acquired the majority of Shell’s business operations in Finland and Sweden in 2010. It acquired the Norwegian operations in 2015.

The energy company has approximately 1,270 St1 and Shell branded gas stations in all three Nordic countries.