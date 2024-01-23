Service stations | Kesko abandons Neste K stations

Kesko plans to focus on its core business in the future. For this reason, the company will give up Neste K traffic stations later this year.

Trade group Kesko will give up Neste K traffic stations during this year. Kesko has been responsible for Neste K-stations' grocery store and ancillary services. There are a total of 64 Neste K traffic stations. There are approximately 720 Neste stations in total.

According to Neste's press release, the goal in the future is that, in addition to fuel sales, the services of the stations in question will continue as Neste's service. You will also receive Plussa points for refueling in the future.

“The share of grocery sales at transport stations has decreased since the reform of opening hours of retail stores that came into effect in 2016, and operations have focused on restaurant and cafe services,” says Kesko's branch manager of grocery sales Ari Akseli in the bulletin.

According to Aksel, the business of the Neste K chain has differentiated itself from other Kesko grocery store chains, and therefore the synergy benefits have remained smaller than before. In the future, according to him, Kesko intends to focus even more on its “core business”.

In 2022, the turnover of Kesko's grocery trade was more than 6.1 billion euros. Neste K stations accounted for EUR 56 million in turnover.