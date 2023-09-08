The first ALT Stazione del Gusto opens on 20 September, the project by Eni and chef Nico Romito that makes the service station a high-quality refreshment point

In Rome, service stations become small starred restaurants. The project ALT Station of Tastemade by the chef Niko Romito of the Royal Palace of Castel di Sangro with enilive, has the goal of building over 5,000 service stations in Italy and Europe that will serve as refreshment points. “With the energy transition, refueling times change, the necessary stop must also become a useful stop, for this reason services related to mobility are needed to satisfy primary needs”, he explained John Maffeicommercial director of Eni Sustainable Mobility.

As reported by Gamberorosso.it, the September 20th in the capital, the new look of the historic E service station will be made officialnilive in viale America at EUR (which was also a McDonald’s in the past) inspired both on the outside and in the furnishings by the typical diners of the American streets. The Alt sign was born in 2018 initially as a logo for the resale of homemade bread, which then became a real refreshment point.

ALT Station of Taste offers a rich menu for breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner with familiar and popular dishes such as pizzas, ham and cheese toasties, whole fried chicken, sweet and savory bombs always fried in new oil. Everything is prepared expresso and is not stationary on the counter.

