SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s services sector slipped into contraction territory for the first time in nearly two years in February, as demand dropped and inflation rates accelerated, a private survey showed on Friday.

S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Brazilian services fell to a reading of 49.8 in February from 50.7 in January, slipping below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. for the first time since May 2021.

“After seeing growth rates cool each month since the presidential elections, Brazil’s services sector contracted in February,” said Pollyanna de Lima, associate director of economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Survey participants noted greater reluctance among clients to request their services due to future uncertainty,” she added.

Indeed, new business asked of service firms slowed in February, ending a 21-month expansion streak, PMI data showed. At the same time, there was a third consecutive drop in international orders placed with Brazilian service providers, as employers cut back on headcount.

According to S&P Global, there was another increase in input prices in February, with utility companies reporting higher costs for food, fuel, labor and utilities.

“The depreciation of the real and the reinstatement of the ICMS also increased the weight of costs”, explained Lima. “Despite weak demand for services, companies have passed on a considerable portion of their expenses to customers. Input costs and prices charged for output rose at the strongest rates in three and seven months, respectively.”

On the other hand, the Future Activity Index, which measures business confidence in the services sector, rose to its highest level in four months, leaving the lowest level in a year and a half reached in January.

With contraction in both service and manufacturing activity in Brazil, the country’s Composite PMI fell to 49.7 in February, from 49.9 in the previous month, remaining below the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from growth.

