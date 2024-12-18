Madrid Metro has reported the interruption of service on line 6 (the circular one) due to medical assistance to a traveler, affecting several stops on one of the busiest lines of the Madrid underground.

According to the information published by the company on its X account (formerly Twitter), the service is interrupted in both directions between Legazpi and Opañel stations for an estimated time of more than 30 minutes.

Thus, the interruption has cut off traffic at the Legazpi, Usera, Plaza Elíptica and Opañel stops, almost all of them with combinations with other lines and with the Plaza Elíptica bus interchange. Alternative transportation has not been enabled from the Metro.

? Circulation interrupted on L6 between the Opañel and Legazpi stations, in both directions, for health care. Estimated solution time more than 30 minutes. — Madrid Metro (@metro_madrid) December 18, 2024