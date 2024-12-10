Metro de Madrid has reported that the service on Line 6 (the circular one) is interrupted in both directions between the Carpetana and Plaza Elíptica stations due to an incident in the facilities.

This is what the company explained in its profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter), in a post in which it warned that this incident has a “estimated solution time more than 30 minutes“.

Therefore, service is interrupted at the Carpetana, Oporto, Opañel and Plaza Elíptica stations. This last station is a communications hub, as it allows passengers to connect with MetroSur and the Plaza Elíptica bus station.

? Circulation interrupted on L6 between the Carpetana and Plaza Elíptica stations, in both directions, due to an incident in the facilities. Estimated solution time more than 30 minutes. — Madrid Metro (@metro_madrid) December 10, 2024