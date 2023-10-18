Service occupations | Do customers open up about their private lives? HS is looking for the experiences of people working in bars, cash registers and, for example, taxis

HS is looking for the experiences of customer service agents working in Uusimaa about the less talked about aspects of customer service work.

For a pint a staring man at the bar going through his life story. Only a bartender drying glasses in the audience.

This scene is familiar from countless movies, but also true in real life.

HS is now looking for the experiences of people working in customer service professions about the less talked about parts of customer service work. Many bartenders, kiosk operators, store cashiers and, for example, taxi drivers, often find themselves in the role of a kind of therapist or at least a listening ear in their work.

Do you find this burdensome, or do you feel that helping others is precisely one of the great aspects of the job?

Answers are sought especially from those working in the Uusimaa region.