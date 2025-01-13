The service on the Rodalies de Cataluña line R1 has been interrupted due to the collision of an individual at the Badalona station, as announced on their social networks.

The Firefighters have requested the total closure of said station in order to be able to carry out the corresponding work.

Users report on the social network ‘X’ that some trains on said line have been stopped for more than 30 minutes, so it is advised, as far as possible, to take another route until normal service can be restored.