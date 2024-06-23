More than 11,000 people were consulted at sites in the State; Canoas unit presents an upward trend

The demand for care in the Ministry of Health’s field hospitals in Rio Grande do Sul has increased. In total, around 11,000 services were provided in the 4 units, located in Porto Alegre, Canoas, São Leopoldo and Novo Hamburgo.

The increase is due to the displacement of the population that was in shelters, gradually returning to their homes. The structures work with the work of volunteers from FN-SUS (SUS National Force).

“There is a general trend of increase in the number of consultations over time, with peaks on different dates. Porto Alegre and Canoas record the highest numbers of attendances, especially on days like May 29th and June 1st, when attendances exceed 400”explains Vinicius Casaroto, technical consultant at the ministry’s Demsp (Public Health Emergency Department).

The variability in daily care suggests different demands and capabilities of each field hospital.

“In the initial days, Canoas leads the services, but, over time, Porto Alegre takes on a significant part of the total service. The median number of daily visits for each field hospital is as follows: Canoas with 103 visits, Novo Hamburgo with 20 visits, Porto Alegre with 86 visits, and São Leopoldo with 27 visits. The total median number of daily visits combined among all field hospitals is 232”he said.

Canoes are in greater demand

HCamp de Canoas has shown an upward trend, with a variable number of services since May 4th, when it started operating. The unit was transferred on Saturday (June 15, 2024) to Hangar Cultural, in the Guajuviras neighborhood.

In the first days of operation, there were only 15 assistances, but this number increased significantly, reaching 210 assistances on May 9th and reaching its peak on May 11th, with 232 assistances. From May 23 until the end of the month, attendances remained above 100 daily.

In June, services fluctuated from 55 to 116, from the 11th to the 17th of the month, demonstrating a certain stabilization with more consistent numbers close to 100 daily services.

“These data indicate a robust response and service capacity, with variations that may reflect both population demand and the effectiveness of public health management strategies implemented on site”said Vinicius Casaroto.

Services

The SUS National Force exceeded 15,900 services in Rio Grande do Sul on Tuesday (June 18). In the State, the Ministry of Health maintains 4 field hospitals, mobile, indigenous health and mental health teams. The data was released on Wednesday (June 19) in the COE (Emergency Operations Committee).

HCamp de Canoas alone, reopened at a new address, has already served 4,500 people. The Porto Alegre unit, 3.3 thousand. In Novo Hamburgo, there were 1,600 consultations. The São Leopoldo structure received 1,400 people.

The flying teams carried out more than 4,100 services. The professionals work in the cities of Porto Alegre, Canoas, Pelotas, São Leopoldo, Três Coroas, Viamão, Ibarama and Eldorado do Sul.

Since May 5, FN-SUS has provided 708 indigenous health services at the base centers in Porto Alegre and Barra do Ribeiro. There were also 400 psychosocial services and 66 air removals.

With information from Ministry of Health.