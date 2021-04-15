M.an does not have to perform dances to be successful on Tiktok. The 25-year-old McKenzee, who lives on the American west coast, is currently inspiring more than 30,000 users with one simple activity: She films herself on the phone. Not when talking to her friends, however. Instead, you can listen to McKenzee calling a man and asking why he doesn’t write back to a woman after a couple of dates – his answer: He has a lot to do at work.

At the beginning of April, McKenzee started with an appeal on Tiktok: For five dollars per call, “I’ll make a dentist appointment for you, I’ll break up with your boyfriend, I’ll call you sick at work or tell your mom you’re not coming for Thanksgiving.” The video went viral – and in the first two weeks McKenzee received around 75 orders via email and gained thousands of followers on Tiktok. Anyone who listens to McKenzee on the phone or speaks to her quickly becomes clear why the American is successful with her idea: Her voice sounds engaging and friendly, and it quickly gives you the feeling of being friends with her.



On the phone: the 25-year-old American McKenzee

McKenzee’s tip: smile

The reasons why others turn to her are different, reports McKenzee. Some ask them to bring bad news for them. One of her first assignments was to tell a man that his friends suspected his wife of infidelity. But she has also rescheduled massage appointments or canceled gym contracts. “One problem is of course the times when telephone hotlines are manned, because a lot of people have to work,” says McKenzee. For many, however, it is simply a challenge to talk to strangers on the phone – she had this experience in her circle of friends. “The fear of phone calls is real.”

She approaches the conversations pragmatically. “It doesn’t affect me personally,” she says. At the beginning of the conversation, she always makes it clear who she is and who has hired her. In the case of customer hotlines, for example, it is important not to treat the conversation partner as an enemy. “They only do their job.” She also always smiles when she calls. “Then you immediately sound a lot friendlier.” Only once did she get no information – and then successfully tried it again with another employee.

Telephone calls with personal messages are more difficult. “I want to deliver it like a close relative would,” she says. Again and again she is charged with delivering compliments and congratulations, which she delivers with a lot of empathy.

From a viral hit to a dream job?

But there are also orders that McKenzee refuses: In one case, she was supposed to insult someone on the phone who had bullied the client during school hours. Another customer asked for a call to her ex-boyfriend: McKenzee was supposed to claim the customer had passed away and then tell her about the ex-boyfriend’s reaction. “I would never hurt anyone willfully,” says McKenzee. But for well-intentioned April fools she is to be had.

She hopes to soon be able to turn the spontaneous idea into her main job. She still has two other jobs, including as a tutor. “I really enjoy the calls. It makes me happy to know: I was just able to really help a person here, ”she says. However, she still has to rethink the earnings model – because while some phone calls are completed in a few minutes, in other cases they hang on the phone for 45 minutes. She has already signed an additional, inexpensive mobile phone contract for her service – to protect her privacy, but also so that she can film herself during calls for Tiktok. If the client and the interlocutor agree, she then publishes the recordings on the platform – although the most exciting interlocutors usually do not want that, as she sadly realizes. But she has also found a pragmatic solution for this: she plays the calls then follow up with changed personal details.