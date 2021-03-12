In St. Petersburg, they developed odor simulators for training service dogs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Federal Customs Service and other departments, with the help of which animals can search for dead people and body fragments. Life was told about this in the “Laboratory of indication means”.

So, each of the sets is identical to the smell of different stages of decomposition of human remains: “decomposing”, “mummified”, “burnt”, “fresh blood”. The first sample contains the chemical compound cadaverine, the second and third contain a mixture of crushed human hair and nails with sodium stearate.

It is planned that the trained dogs can be used in case of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, pandemics to search for missing or killed people. “The use of such compounds in training bloodhounds is relatively new technology. I had to work with such imitators. When the service dog is prepared, it does not distinguish on the spot whether it is an imitator or not, ”concluded the head of the club in the Russian Cynological Federation Vyacheslav Maksimenko.

Over the past year, brutal murders have occurred in the northern capital, followed by dismemberment of the body. So, at the end of 2019, while trying to drown a backpack with cut off female hands in the Moika River, historian Oleg Sokolov was detained. He later confessed that he had killed a graduate student and mistress Anastasia Yeshchenko, then dismembered her body to get rid of the evidence. After that, he allegedly planned to take his own life in the Peter and Paul Fortress in the costume of Napoleon.

In the summer of 2020, it became known about the death of rapper Andy Cartwright. On the fourth day after her husband’s death, his wife Marina Kohal stated that he died of a drug overdose, after which she dismembered her husband’s body to hide his “inglorious death”. She does not admit her guilt.