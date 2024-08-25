Major Degtyarev: Service dogs were taught to identify UAVs in the air based on the experience of the SVO

Service dogs, which are trained at the 470th training center for service dogs of the Russian Armed Forces named after Major General Medvedev, have learned to identify unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the air. This was stated in a conversation with TASS Deputy Head of the Training Center for Military-Political Work, Major Sergei Degtyarev.

“The dogs can detect drones by sound from a distance of up to 700 meters,” the major noted. According to him, the animals are trained using a special method that is used based on the experience of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. As a result, the dogs bark to alert the unit to the approach of enemy drones.

Degtyarev noted that such training takes about six months. German, Eastern European and Belgian shepherds, as well as some hunting breeds, were especially trained for this task.

