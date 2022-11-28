The FAS complained about the tariffs of Yandex Gas Stations. The service raised them for business this year by one and a half times, up to 3.6% of the purchase amount. And now introduces service fees for users. All this will affect prices, as well as the final cost of fuel for consumers, the expert council of the State Duma Committee for the Protection of Competition fears. They asked the antimonopoly service to deal with the situation. The council is concerned that other aggregators may take similar measures. Yandex explained that the fee is needed to cover the costs of the service and continue to scale it.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) was asked to check Yandex Refueling, in particular, how justified the service fee introduced by the company for the purchase of fuel. Dmitry Tortev, a member of the expert council of the Committee for the Protection of Competition of the State Duma, sent such an appeal to the head of the FAS Maxim Shaskolsky. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

Also, the author of the appeal asked to check whether market participants have conspired to raise fuel prices, and to analyze the impact of the service charge on prices for citizens.

The FAS confirmed to Izvestia that they had received the letter. They said that the service will consider the appeal.

Photo: Izvestia/Alexander Polegenko

In the summer, Yandex Gas Stations has already increased the commission for gas station owners in the application from 2.39 to 3.59% of the check amount. Since November, the company began to introduce a service fee for the drivers themselves in the regions for using the application. For car owners in St. Petersburg, it is 9.99 rubles, for users in Chuvashia, Tatarstan, Bashkiria – 4.99. In the coming months, the fee will begin to operate in all regions of the service, Izvestia was told at Yandex. They added that it will be no more than 10 rubles, regardless of the amount of fuel poured.

“The introduction of a service fee is necessary to cover the costs of the service, its further scaling and development of related services,” the company said.

The average price of a liter of gasoline in Russia is 50 rubles, and the average refueling volume is 20 liters, that is, the increase in the cost of fuel for a client when refueling through Yandex was 0.5–1%, the letter to the Federal Antimonopoly Service said. At the same time, the average rate of increase in the price of gasoline in retail per year is about 0.1%, that is, 5-10 times less, the document says.

The author expressed concern that such actions by Yandex Gas Stations may encourage other aggregators to introduce similar fees and then the cost of Russians for fuel will increase.

The proposal to check the policy of Yandex Gas Stations and other digital aggregators is justified, says Rinat Murtazin, CEO of Krasnoselskaya Toplivnaya Company. A business representative confirmed that due to the service fee, customers are now forced to spend 5–10 rubles more at gas stations. Ekaterina Savkina, managing partner of the GP Vympel filling station network, agrees with this assessment.

Supported the idea of ​​checking the policy of “Yandex” and vice-president of the Oil Club of St. Petersburg (part of the Russian Fuel Union) Dmitry Korolev.

– Increasing fees from motorists and owners of gas stations is not the only way for Yandex to influence the fuel market. The company can promote certain networks through ads in the navigator (Maps, Navigator, Auto applications), recommend routes. Therefore, the digital industry must be strictly regulated, he said.

Also, the holding can influence the operation of gas stations at the expense of taxi drivers who receive preferences in receiving orders for using Yandex Gas Stations, Ekaterina Savkina added.

As Izvestiya wrote, today about a third of the 24 thousand filling stations in Russia are connected to the service. The total audience of users, according to Yandex Gas Stations, is 37 million people. More than 10 million people use other services, such as Benzuber, FuelUp, and applications of large oil companies, Dmitry Tortev noted.

The Ministry of Energy told Izvestia that the choice of a service for refueling a car is a matter of personal decision and preferences of each individual citizen. There is no impact on the final cost of gasoline, the department added.

costly business

In fact, Yandex has created an aggregator of information about gas stations and a service for paying for gas station services – sellers and buyers are lured by the convenience of finding gas stations, as well as calculations, discounts and bonuses, said Andrey Tenishev, head of the RANEPA Department of Competition Law.

– After connecting to this service, the gas station appears on the map in the Yandex Refueling, Yandex Navigator and Yandex Maps applications. Because of this, the flow of customers increases, and vice versa, if the gas station is not in the service, it is more difficult to find it, and the number of customers decreases. This is a classic case of gaining control over an adjacent product market through the introduction of digital services,” the expert believes.

For motorists, the benefits of Yandex Gas Stations are clear – this is the possibility of remote payment for fuel, which was important in a pandemic or winter cold, said Pavel Bazhenov, president of the Independent Fuel Union (NTS). In addition, when paying through the service, the motorist has the opportunity to take part in his marketing activities, the expert added.

Gas stations from the service receive additional client traffic – taxi drivers and loyal users of the application, said Pavel Bazhenov. If the new service charge scares away some of the consumers, it will only encourage them to pay at the checkout, which is always a plus for gas stations, because it stimulates the purchase of related products, the head of the NTS emphasized.

— Initially, for the involvement of both business and people, the applications were shareware. However, as the user got used to it and the number of users increased, fees began to be introduced. So, for example, there was a fee for Yandex Delivery and Delivery Club, – said Dmitry Gusev, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Reliable Partner Association (association of producers and sellers of energy resources).

The expert added that digital platforms also have costs, for example, they pay for acquiring – this is about 1.7-3% of checks, but in general, additional functionality did not appear much against the background of new fees from customers. And given the difficult economic situation in the country against the backdrop of sanctions, as well as the fact that, as a rule, the gas station business is characterized by low marginality (in some years, gas stations were even forced to work in the red), additional fees from companies and citizens are now extremely undesirable, Dmitry is sure Gusev.