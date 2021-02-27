Aapresid Agenda is a cycle that lasts all of 2021 and in which an agricultural calendar is followed in order to be close to the producers with recommendations on the important topics for each time of the year. On this occasion, it was a three-day cycle to listen to the experiences of producers from different areas in the practice of service crops.

Juan Carlos “Teddy” Cotella, a producer from Sachayoj (Santiago del Estero), with long experience in service crops, spoke with Martín Reinaudo, prospective manager of Aapresid. Among other things, Cotella pointed out that he works under the monsoon climate regime with a defined dry season which is winter, with which the typical service crops that are made in the autumn season require certain strategies to achieve a correct implantation.

“In the case of service crops that go on corn, the only way to sow them is by plane, with green corn, and to achieve implantations with the crop already developed, of these characteristics is really difficult, and hence the predecessor soy which is a little easier to implement, it is also required that the accumulated water remaining from the summer allows to make service crops that really meet their objective, which is the contribution of dry matter, with the necessary carbon to be incorporated into that virtuous circle that means the cultivation of service in the rotation, “explained Cotella.

In aerial seeding, the plane flies about 12 meters above the field.

Many times due to the characteristics of these dry winters, also with late frosts, which is a complexity due to which strategies are required to avoid these problems. The same happens in the NOA, that although some areas have more benevolent climate characteristics due to the protective effect of the hills that are closer, but further to the east they also have similar drawbacks.

“For all that range of situations we try to take the hand of the implantation of service crops, to achieve the incorporation of a greater quantity of dry matter into the system and to have better carbon balances. We realize that even though many of these regions have a soybean – corn rotation scheme, it is possible to improve corn yields with fertilizations and a technological package not yet developed in the area “, highlighted the producer.

Thus, the belief is reached that if coverage is provided with summer grasses such as corn or sorghum, which are low-yielding, which does not reach the humid pampas, where the humidity and temperature allow a longer duration of the dry material. “In the region we add cover crops to improve the C / N ratio, which is not adequate with the soybean corn rotation. For this, wheat was sown, without a previous culture in it. It also began with rye that It follows soybeans or corn, and which is sown in early April and in some cases has been sown by plane before harvesting the coarse. The contribution of dry matter is important and it is also useful the anchoring of the corn stubble. Let’s not forget that the north wind that has been blowing since August sweeps away the stubble and coverage is lost, “he recalled.

As a final comment at the request of Reinaudo, Cotella recommended that it is important not to stop observing the lots that have been in agriculture for many years, that have reduced their productivity and that can be rebuilt. But the most challenging thing, he noted, is designing for high-productivity environments and lots, the tools or the package of strategies not to degrade them. “I am referring to productive environments that provide good profitability,” he said.

The north of Buenos Aires

When it was the turn of Bernardo romano, a pioneer and experienced producer in service crops from Chivilcoy, in dialogue with Juan Cruz Tibaldi (from REM de Aapresid) shared his experiences on the subject. “In the north of Buenos Aires, I can say that adoption of service crops grows season by season constantly, each producer makes a batch per year and as he takes his hand he replicates it in the rest of the field. In my case, it has been 13 years since we have fully carried them out and for 4 years we have been with 100% of the surface ”, he specified.

Soybeans being born after an oatmeal, as a service crop. Yields were up 15%.

“We start from the second-rate wheat-soybean rotation, service crops for early or late corn in 90% of the area and in the remaining 10% the rotation is service crops, soybeans, service crops, corn. In incorporation we look for positive carbon balances, in order to improve the direct seeding system more quickly. Then we learned that he had positive qualities towards society and the environment. So it is a continuous learning, “said Romano.

For the cultivation of service on corn, they started with most of the surface planted with plane on wheat-soybean second. And in a small percentage they make rye on top soybeans. “We try to advance this sowing as much as possible, (with the last application it is sown) so that the cultivation of services develops as quickly as possible, and contributes the greatest amount of dry matter, that is, nitrogen contribution, carbon contribution, coverage and weed control “, he highlighted.

As for the villus villosa, they sow 18 kg / ha with plane and 10 to 12 kg / ha with seeders. With the plane they take advantage of the residue left by the harvest of the previous wheat and the previous rye. In sowing with the seeder, they mix the wheat or rye seed and with that of a cruciferous such as radish or fodder turnip. Densities are vicia 10 kg / ha, rye 5 kg / ha, 2 kg / ha fodder radish.

Bernardo Romado, producer from Chivilcoy.

“Regarding corn, we use the densities recommended by the seedbeds for each environment, the same as in soybeans, and in terms of technology we apply the highest in each batch, which allows the context and environment in which we operate,” he indicated.

Then Tibaldi’s question led the dialogue to yields of crops with and without service crops, and also the possibility of growing service crops in leased fields. And Bernardo responded that in leased and owned fields it is the same management, and they try to apply service crops in order to improve yields and achieve stability as quickly as possible. He thinks that It is a myth that cultivation of services in rented fields cannot be applied.

Persian clover is one of the service crops that can be used.

“And we see that with service crops, the improvement that took 8 years in a very bad lot, today takes two cycles, that is, in 4 years, to stabilize. In other words, we reduce the differences between the potential yields and those achieved in corn between 15% to 20%, wheat 20% and second-rate soybeans 8% ”, he stated.

In this sense, he said that in a wheat, 17.5% more yield was obtained with 10% more income, wire of half a batch intensified versus the non-intensified batch. “That is this management has an investment rate with a good rate of return”He insisted.

Romano’s final recommendation is not to lower his arms before an initial failure, once a lot is taken by the hand, replicate it in the rest of the field.

Management in the fields of Tandil

Another dialogue with edges referring to mixed proposals with service crops, was that of Santiago Guazelli, a producer from the Tandil area, with Marcelo Arriola from the Chacra Pergamino. On the occasion Guazelli explained that from the point of view of the adoption of service crops, he observes producers who make a tack, harvest the nitrogen with the next corn, end the practice and producers who start and get to have 80% of their lots with service crops in rotation and they do not abandon. He believes that in the coming years there will be an exponential growth of the technique in the area.

Then before another question from Arriola, Guazelli contextualized that he works with a mixed approach, with a complete cycle, to which they add a pig farm. “We are in two areas with contrasting environments and diverse situations and we have a great need to make corn,” he said.

About 40% of the rotation has corn and they make a lot of sunflower, because it adapts well and gives a good outlet to grow green crops and service crops, and very little soy. “And if we compare ourselves with what is normally done in the southeast, we have little fine that we supply with other winter crops such as peas, forage crops and vices for harvesting,” he said.

Service crops provide nutrients and structure to the soil and often improve yields in the crop that follows.

This change, instead of the fine, makes the system more complex, but they seek to adapt to each environment. “And we put a lot of head into it more than a recipe with a rotation,” he said. Incorporating service crops It was an evolution in the production system as a search to take advantage of its benefits, which are always talked about. For this they took the forage harvest from their center, and follow a premise: “I always graze for the soil,” he said. For this, the green crops increased and the load lowered a little, something not less in the livestock sector. This change is reflected in higher productivity and stability of the system with agricultural yields that increased between 10% and 15%, without losing livestock productivity. “You lowered the load but you increased the kg / ha of production, it’s half crazy but that’s the way it is,” Guazelli highlighted.

Martín Reinaudo stated, at the close of the meeting, that the name service crops is far from being a whimsical name and does more justice than cover crops, for all that they provide.

He also stated that if they could make a panel of producers who started and for some reason stopped applying this technique, they would do so with great interest, but it seems that it will be difficult to find the members. “Throughout these three days there were passionate people who spread enthusiasm on the subject. We even spoke with Marcelo Arriola about carbon credits such as carrots to grow service crops, but you can see the benefits and the express enthusiasm of its cultivators, more beyond requiring an incentive like this, “concluded Reinaudo.