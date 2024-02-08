The Ministry of Defense proposed a single age limit for all military personnel upon mobilization

The Russian Ministry of Defense proposed to establish a single age limit for service during the period of mobilization, martial law or wartime for contract soldiers and mobilized ones. The draft law developed by the defense department states that for senior officers it will be 70 years, and for all other military personnel – 65.

The ministry explained that currently the legislation does not contain a rule defining the age limit for military service for those who entered into contracts before June 24, 2023.

Photo: Vitaly Ankov / RIA Novosti

At the moment, marshals, generals, admirals, colonel generals can serve up to 65 years of age, lieutenant generals, vice admirals, major generals, rear admirals – up to 60 years of age, colonels and captains of the first rank – up to 55 years of age, military personnel with a different military rank – up to 50 years of age.

The Ministry of Defense revealed the total number of contract soldiers and mobilized Russians

In December 2023, the Russian defense department reported that more than 640 thousand contract soldiers serve in the country's Armed Forces (AF). These figures were announced for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO).

The Defense Department clarified the number of military personnel serving in the country's Army Combat Reserve (BARS) – there were more than 40 thousand of them in the Russian Armed Forces.

Also, according to the Ministry of Defense, a total of 302,503 people were called up as part of the partial mobilization. The average age of those mobilized is 35 years.

Related materials:

The department reported that more than half of those mobilized are married (57 percent) and are fathers (56.3 percent). 31 percent of men raised one child, a quarter of those mobilized had two children. Fathers with many children, who have three children, also went to the SVO. However, their number is only 0.3 percent of all mobilized men.

In addition, 3.6 percent of those mobilized did not serve in the army. Of all those mobilized, only 7 percent of men received higher education. 30 percent have secondary vocational education. The majority of men (63 percent) completed secondary education.

Partial mobilization in Russia was announced on September 21, 2022. During its course, over 300 thousand Russians were drafted. On October 28 of the same year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on its completion and completion of all assigned tasks. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, there will be no second wave of mobilization, as there is no need for it.

Russia has raised the upper limit of conscription age

In August 2023, the Russian President signed a law raising the upper limit of the conscription age to 30 years, thereby amending the law “On Military Duty and Military Service.” From January 1, 2024, people will be drafted into the army from 18 to 30 years old, and not from 18 to 27 years old, as was previously the case. The increase in the upper limit of conscription age became immediate, while the lower limit of conscription age remained the same.

As the head of the Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov explained, Russians who turned 27 years old before the end of 2023 will not be drafted into the army in 2024. They will become liable for military reserve.

Photo: Kirill Braga / RIA Novosti

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the decision to change the upper draft age limit was justified. The Ministry of Defense accepted it after consultations with experts who confirmed the correctness of this step.

At the same time, a deferment from military service is provided for employees of IT companies.

Putin signed a law raising the age for being in the reserves

In July 2023, the Russian leader signed a law raising the age limit for serving in the reserves for a number of citizens liable for military service by five years.

The law applies to Russians holding the ranks of soldiers, sailors, sergeants, foremen, warrant officers and midshipmen. It will come into force in stages until January 1, 2028. Those turning 50 in 2024 will retire at 51, those turning 50 in 2025 at 52, and so on until 2028.