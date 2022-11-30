Association of State Workers cited that condemning the Argentine vice president would be like condemning “the working people”; Verdict in corruption case comes out Tuesday (6) 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Demian Alday Estévez

The delegation of Buenos Aires of the Association of State Workers (ATE) called for a stoppage of activities for next Tuesday (6) in case the Justice condemns the vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, for alleged corruption committed during her mandates as president (2007-2015).

The union group said on its social networks that public officials “are with Cristina” and that, “if they condemn her”, the State will stop, in addition to having made an allusion to the case of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil .

“If they touch Cristina… we will stop the State. The workers will not allow a Lula in our country. No more Lawfare

[guerra jurídica] and political persecution”, they highlighted.

Speaking to Radio Nacional, the secretary general of ATE Capital, Daniel Catalano, said this Wednesday (30) that “if they condemn Cristina, they condemn the working people”, and stressed: “We have an obligation to defend her because will be to go out in self-defence.”

The vice-president is accused of having committed crimes of illicit association and fraudulent administration of public funds, which is why, on August 22nd, the Public Ministry requested a sentence of 12 years in prison and life disqualification from holding office. public.

In the case that is currently being processed, which has 13 defendants, the alleged irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to companies owned by businessman Lázaro Báez during the governments of the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and his wife Cristina (2007-2015) are judged. in the province of Santa Cruz, the political cradle of Kirchnerism.