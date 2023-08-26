Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 7:01 am

The head of the Central Bank’s Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, emphasized on Friday, the 25th, that the body is at the limit of its operational capacity for deliveries to society. “The immediate opening of the BC’s specific negotiating table is indispensable”, he added, citing the institution’s crisis, which is facing a standard operation on the part of the servers.

As it happened last month, due to the movement, the Central Bank did not release, on Friday, the 25th, any partial August statistics on the external sector. The annual ordinary revision of current account statistics was also released late.

In July, the Ministry of Management and Innovation announced the authorization of a tender for hiring 100 new analysts – top-level civil servants – for the BC. The institution’s employees, however, insist on career restructuring before new hires.

At the beginning of last month, the Minister of Management, Esther Dweck, told the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) that the career should not be restructured in the short term. “In the case of BC, there is no question of restructuring, honestly. They want a raise, like everyone else, and a bonus like Revenue. BC is a career that doesn’t compare to careers that really need restructuring. BC is very close to other careers that are already well structured”, said the minister, at the time.