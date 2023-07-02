EA scoop of ice cream in this weather, a blessing. Let’s treat ourselves to that now and think of Jürgen Trittin, who, as Minister for the Environment at the time, promised in 2004 that the energy transition would only cost the average household one scoop of ice cream a month. That was 50 cents back then. Today, a look at the electricity bill shows that costs have doubled from 2021 to 2022, and let’s not even talk about ice cream. So far, the energy transition means: Germany has invested around 500 billion euros in it, Germany has the highest electricity prices in the world and Germany’s electricity causes a CO 2 -Emission higher than most other European countries.

But hadn’t we been promised: “Sun and wind won’t send any bills” and that electricity prices would fall after the last nuclear power plants were shut down because the nuclear power generated so far would have “blocked” the grids? Green electricity is the new oil, and the German energy transition is a role model for the world. These ideas have melted like ice in the blazing sun.

A warm summer is imminent. Health Minister Lauterbach, the man likes waves, has declared war on the heat wave, and we were keen to read his new national heat protection plan. Older people in particular are affected by the heat. Fortunately, prophecies of doom that it would be a matter of imposing curfews again as a continuation of the corona measures have not been confirmed. Rather, vulnerable people should be warned by the state, because responsible adults who protect themselves from danger are not part of the supervised thinking of those in power. However, millions of vulnerable, older Germans will also spend many weeks or even months of their retirement this year in regions that are significantly hotter than Germany. It can sometimes be 40 degrees. Then another ball. Served ice cold with the final note that ten times more people die from cold than from heat.