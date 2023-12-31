I am pleased to announce that Alberto Servat, renowned film critic and current cultural manager of the ICPNA, accepted the invitation I made him a few days ago to share with our readers his selection of the 10 best films of the year internationally and his general vision of the year. His knowledge and commitment to cinematic diversity offer a perspective that goes beyond the boundaries of Hollywood. We are very grateful to Alberto for this opportunity.

By Alberto Servat:

The return to normality after the pandemic forced us to rethink the commercial distribution system for films as well as their participation in different international film festivals. They have not been easy years and 2023 has even been shaken due to the threat of artificial intelligence, leading Hollywood actors to carry out an exemplary strike. On the other hand, the excessive production of superhero films has not only led to a heated debate among filmmakers but also seems to announce an exhaustion of the subject itself. Be that as it may, we have to celebrate both the return to theaters and the consumption of films on the various platforms. The healthy thing is to watch movies.

Within this universe of possibilities, the rules of the game for choosing the best films of the year – or rather, the favorites of each critic – have also undergone changes. A few years ago, the selection made by critics in a country had to be among titles released commercially within their work territory or in a film Festival local. In this way, a billboard as unstimulating as the Peruvian one forced critics to repeat themselves. This is unimaginable today. Commercial and alternative platforms, and the mobility of people to participate in professional meetings or simply watch movies anywhere in the world have altered everything. Which is also healthy.

Thus we arrive at my selection of ten international films of 2023. I must specify that some of them were presented.

Of course, I have also admired Autumn Leaves, Pacification, The Zone of Interest, The Delinquents or the beautiful Roter Himmel, among others. But they only asked me for a list of ten films. I must point out a group of memorable performances including Guslagie Malanda (Saint Omer), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver (Master Gardener), the sensational Sydney Sweeney (Reality), Bastien Bouillon (La nuit du 12), among others. As we see, cinema from around the world is becoming closer to everyone.

As for the disappointments we had, I cannot fail to mention Frére et soeur, by Arnaud Desplechin, and Stars at Noon, by Claire Denis. Both creations are so obviously artistic that they only show superficiality wherever you look. And also the crazy Jeanne Du Barry, from Maïwen, who curiously opened the most recent Cannes festival.

List

Saint Omer (France) by Alice Diop. Trenque Lauquen (Argentina) by Laura Citarella. Master gardener (USA) by Paul Schrader. Killers of the Flower Moon (USA) by Martin Scorsese. Asteroid city (USA) by Wes Anderson. Past lives (USA) by Celine Song. Le Otto montagne (Italy) by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch. Anatomie d'une chute (France) by Justine Triet. Rotting in the Sun (USA/Mexico) by Sebastián Silva. Il sol dell'avvenire (Italy) by Nanni Moretti.

