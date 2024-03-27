Servant leadership to generate inclusion

More and more often in organisations, especially large ones, we talk about D&I (diversity and inclusion) and fortunately there are real departments dedicated to valorising differences, guaranteeing equal rights to minorities who work in the company, thus generating an inclusive context that translated, it means putting everyone in a position to express themselves regardless of their differences, indeed, trying as much as possible to enhance them.

The wave of inclusion has also arrived in schools and we try as much as possible to involve the whole class in the experience of learning and unstructured moments such as recess or canteen breaks.

To generate inclusion, we work on the environments by providing ramps for climbing stairs, elevators, inclined benches to facilitate those with low vision and so on. When this is not enough we turn to technological or analogue tools: the enlarger, a more ergonomic chair, slightly less dense school programs and/or additional time to carry out a task in class.

The same is true in the professional world and the most sensitive organizations guarantee accessible workplaces and computer stations suitable for different disabilities. Even at school there is a support teacher who takes care, in cases that require it, of making lessons and contents accessible. A lesser-known and highly relevant aspect is the indispensable paradigm shift that leadership will have to undertake over time, which cannot fail to take into account this cultural revolution in which people are finally evaluated based on what they offer to a team, to regardless of whether they are able-bodied, female, homosexual or coloured.

Whether we like it or not, stereotypes have often interfered with the choice of a candidate or the possibility of being promoted and experiencing a career trajectory aligned with one's added value and not with particular characteristics. There are studies and testimonies that tell how one's ethnicity and gender impact the time given in a meeting to express one's thoughts. Roughly translated, middle-aged white men who are perhaps well dressed are automatically guaranteed more time in a meeting to express their opinion.

It therefore goes without saying that it is not enough to have an elevator or speech synthesis to generate an inclusive environment. This step is useful as a first step and, if it is not done simply to make one feel at ease with one's conscience, it must be corroborated by the sensitivities that leaders will increasingly have to bring into play in favor of their work group. Therefore we start talking about servant leadership, like the coach of a team who is ready to change the game system to put the players in a position to express themselves at their best. It is no longer the group that has to adapt to my form but I, the leader, or coach, must necessarily have that flexibility in the interpretation of my role so as to make it easier for others to express themselves.

Furthermore, it is no longer enough to say: “I have always done it this way and it has worked for 20 years”. Everyone is different and times change and make people more or less sensitive to some dynamics than others. This is why today's leaders should work to be authoritative rather than authoritarian. Here another significant space for reflection can open up. In the meantime, we took some time to reflect on how to be a modern leader: and, without forcing our hand too much, having confidence in leadership also has a lot to do with being a safer parent, a more aware friend or a companion. of a more reassuring team.



* Paralympic champion, honorary president of Piramis onlus