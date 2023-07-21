The Venezuelan musical duo Servando y Florentino was the victim of an accident on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, in the state of Falcón after the boat in which they were transported in the company of several relatives collided with another boat, causing them to capsize and fall into the sea.

Servando and Florentino accident: what happened?

The Primera brothers were sailing in the Los Taques municipality spa in the company of their family and some friends when they collided with another ship that caused them to be ejected from the vehicle and fall into the water, since the impact of both boats caused an explosion.

As a consequence of this incident, a 13-year-old teenager, apparently related to the group of brothers, was lost for more than 10 hours. He was found by a fishing boat in the early morning of the following day in the waters of Villa Marina, on the Paraguaná peninsula.

The portal ‘Prensa Punto Fijo’ collected the testimony of the minor, who said that “he held on to the lid of a drawer and floated upside down all night with the certainty that someone would see him until he was found by the fishermen around 5:30 in the morning.”

The missing minor was rescued by an artisanal fishing boat. Photo: First Edition

How many were injured in the Servando and Florentino accident?

Four people were the ones who left with various injuries as a result of this event recorded last Wednesday, including the son of Florentino Primera, who suffered a mild head injury caused by a blunt object.

Likewise, Héctor Lugo, 39, and Andrés Lugo, 13, suffered first-degree burns from fuel, while Luis Gerardo Gómez, 45, and who was crewing the boat, according to various reports, also suffered trauma.

The wounded were quickly treated at the Dr. Rafael Calles Sierra de Punto Fijo hospital.

Regarding the singers, none of them came out of this accident with severe damage, but they did with some blows and a nervous breakdown.