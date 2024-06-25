KNDS presented the Serval armored vehicle with the ARX-30 anti-drone turret

The Franco-German consortium KNDS presented a new modification of the Serval armored vehicle at the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition, which was held in Paris. The vehicle received an ARX-30 anti-drone turret, writes Army Recognition.

The Serval LAD version received a module with a ground modification of the Giat AM-30781 30 mm cannon, installed on Eurocopter Tiger helicopters. It is noted that the fighting compartment, which can be installed on light armored vehicles, tanks and robots, can effectively hit light armored vehicles and low-flying air targets. The module can work with radar to detect mini-drones.

The VBMR-L Serval armored vehicle is designed for reconnaissance. The machine was developed as a complement to the three-axle VBMR Griffon machines. Serval, which weighs 15-17 tons depending on the modification, received an engine with 375 horsepower. The armored vehicle provides protection against mines and small arms fire.

