serumthe new title from Game Island and Toplitz Productions, was presented with a gameplay trailers to the Guerrilla Collective 2023: it is a first-person action survival coming to PC via Steam Early Access.

At the command of a man who finds himself in a mysterious place, we will find out that a green liquid flows through our veins and that we need more to survive. Otherwise, when the numbers shown on our forearm reach zero, it’s over for us.

“The eternal race against time begins… Find shelter, research new technologies, produce equipment and try to reach places where this precious substance is just waiting to be collected,” reads the official synopsis. “But be careful: the Serum can alter your body in unexpected ways. And never forget: your life is only in your hands!”

Serum will see us explore the scenario in search of clues about what is happening to us, while we face various creatures using the most diverse weapons, whether they are knives, clubs or bows, all of which can be upgraded using the serum that we will find around.

We will have to build a shelter, improve its defenses, unlock extra skills and, in general, survive a decidedly hostile environment. We’ll make it?