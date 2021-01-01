Highlights: 10 experts from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization approved emergency use of ‘Kovishield’

Still approval from Drug Controller General of India

According to ministry sources, the rollout will begin on January 6

Britain and Argentina have already approved Kovishield

new Delhi

If everything goes as expected then within 10 days the vaccination campaign of Corona vaccine can be started in the country. The Expert Committee (SEC) on Kovid-19 of the Central Pharmaceutical Standards Control Organization on Friday recommended allowing the emergency use of Vaccine Kovishield of the Serum Institute of India when a wave of happiness swept across the country. It is now expected that the Kovid vaccine will soon be available in India.

Sources say that the SEC has allowed emergency use with certain conditions. However, the final decision has to be taken by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), which can be taken even today.

When will the vaccination campaign begin

Senior officials have said that once final approval is given, the process of vaccination can begin within the next 7 to 10 days. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of Britain approved the use of the vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca on 30 December in an emergency. This vaccine is being known as Kovishield in India.

Our associate newspaper Times of India has already reported that around 96 thousand vaccineers in the country have been trained for the Kovid vaccination program, covering 300 million population by July on a priority basis.

5 crore Kovishield supplements are ready

The Serum Institute has already said that it has prepared a dose of about 5 crore covishields and is increasing every week. Exports are yet to begin, but in the initial months, there is every possibility of this consignment coming to India.

Meanwhile, a nationwide dry run will be run on January 2, in which the preparations for the vaccination process will be reviewed. The central government has said that on January 2, Kovid-19 vaccination rehearsal (dry run) will be done by all states and union territories to identify the challenges faced in the campaign and examine the links between the plan and the implementation. . This exercise is proposed to be carried out at least three session sites in all state capitals. The Union Health Ministry said that in some states this exercise will be carried out even in districts where access is not easy and where there is no good provision of logistic facilities.

Know about SII

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has tied up with AstraZeneca for the production of Kovishield. SII is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. The subject expert committee on CDSCO’s COVID-19 on Wednesday considered SII’s application to approve the emergency use of the vaccine and reviewed the matter once again on Friday. CDSCO had sought additional security and immunity information prior to SII.

Will everyone be vaccinated together?

The Ministry of Health has stated that the Government of India has chosen priority groups based on the availability of vaccine. They will get vaccine first because they are more vulnerable. The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers. The second group will consist of people over 50 years of age and those under 50 years of comorbid conditions.

How often will the vaccine dose take?

The government has informed the people that the vaccine will have two doses and will be held at a gap of 28 days.

When will antibodies develop?

The Ministry of Health, while addressing the apprehensions of the people, said that there is usually sufficient level development of antibodies two weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

Is it mandatory to take a vaccine?

The Health Ministry has clarified that vaccination of Kovid-19 would be optional. However, the advice is that a complete vaccine schedule should be taken to protect yourself and your loved ones from disease.

How do I know if I qualify for vaccination?

Healthcare and frontline workers will get vaccinated in the initial phase. Depending on the availability of vaccine, the 50-plus age group may also receive the vaccine initially. Eligible beneficiaries will be informed of the health facility where vaccination is to be done on their registered mobile number. Information of time will also be available on the phone.

Can I get vaccine without registration?

No. Registration is mandatory for the Kovid-19 vaccine. Only then the place and time of vaccination will be told.

At the time of registration you can give one of these IDs: