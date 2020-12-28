Highlights: Serum Institute Prepares 4-5 Crore Doses of Covishield Vaccine

By next month, this vaccine can also be approved in India

new Delhi

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has so far produced around 4-5 crore doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’. The company said on Monday that it aims to produce 100 million doses by March next year. The company’s CEO Adar Poonawala said on Monday that we are awaiting approval of the right to emergency use of this vaccine.

The company said that the production of Kovid-19 vaccine would depend on the total demand from the government. The SII partnered with Oxford University and Estrogenka to manufacture Covishield in view of the urgent need to introduce the Kovid-19 vaccine in India. The Pune-based company has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine.

Initially the pace of introduction of vaccine will be slow

Poonawala said, ‘We have already manufactured 4-5 crore doses of the vaccine. Initially the pace of introduction of the vaccine will be slow due to logistics issues. However, once things are in place we will be able to take out the vaccine fast. He said that the company plans to increase the vaccine’s monthly production to 100 million doses by March next year.

Approval can be received in India next month

Adar Poonawala said that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine would be approved in Britain soon. The vaccine is also expected to be approved in India by next month. He said that most of the production will go to India. However, some vaccines will also be given to other countries under the global initiative Kovacs. He said that there might be some shortage of vaccines during the first 6 months, but things would be fine by August-September after starting supply from other manufacturers.

Dry run for vaccine in 4 states on Monday

A dry run was conducted in 4 states (Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat) on December 28, ie Monday, in view of preparations for corona vaccination. On Monday, 125-125 people from four states who registered for vaccination through the Co-Win app were sent SMS and were informed of the time and place for rehearsal of the Kovid-19 vaccination.