Pune: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has so far produced around five crore doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Kovid-19 vaccine. The company said on Monday that its target is to produce 100 million doses by March next year. Giving this information, the company’s CEO Adar Poonawala said that right now we are waiting for the approval of the right to emergency use of this vaccine.

The company said that the production of Kovid-19 vaccine will depend on the total demand from the government. SII had partnered with Oxford University and Estrogenka to manufacture Kovishield in view of the urgent need to introduce the Kovid-19 vaccine in India. The Pune-based company has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine.

Poonawala said, “We have already made 4-5 crore doses of the vaccine. Initially the pace of introducing the vaccine will be slow due to logistics issues. However, once things are arranged, we will be able to take out the vaccine fast. ”

He said that the company plans to increase the vaccine’s monthly production to 100 million doses by March next year. Poonawala said that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine will be approved in Britain soon. The vaccine is expected to be approved in India by next month as well.

He said that most of the production will go to India. However, some vaccines will also be given to other countries under the global initiative Kovacs. He said that there may be some shortage of vaccines during the first six months. But after starting the supply by other manufacturers, things will be fine by August-September.

