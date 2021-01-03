Highlights: Adar Poonawala said – Corona vaccine will be given to India before abroad

Says – Export is possible only after giving initial 100 million doses to India

Serum Institute has made 5 crore vaccine doses so far

new Delhi

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which is developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca Corona vaccine Kovishield in India, has announced that it will meet the country’s needs before overseas exports. The company’s CEO Adar Poonawala said he would try to meet India’s immediate demand in the next two months before exports. Explain that India has approved emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s Kovaxin in addition to the Kovishield of Serum Institute.

Will export only after supply to India

Poonawala said that the export of covishield vaccine could be possible only after the initial supply of 100 million doses by the Indian government. The Indian government only wants to ensure that the most vulnerable people in the country get this vaccine first. I fully support this decision of the government.

SII is ready to supply vaccine

Serum Institute of India (said on Sunday that it is ready to provide the Covicield vaccine in the country in the coming weeks after getting approval from the Indian drug regulator. Poonawalla tweeted that Happy New Year to all. Serum Institute of India The risks posed by the vaccine’s storage are finally bearing fruit. India’s first Kovid-19 vaccine Kovishield is approved, safe, effective and ready for vaccination in the coming week.

5 crore doses of vaccine are already ready

The company has already prepared a stock of about five crore doses of the vaccine and by March next year, it is targeted to produce 100 million doses every month. The emergency use of these two vaccines has been approved by DCGI based on recommendations submitted by a Cavid-19 Thematic Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).