Country music takes over No Censorship this Monday (7), with the presence of the singer and composer Paraná, of the duo from Brasilia Chico Rey and Paraná. The artist talks with presenter Marina Machado about his successful career in Brazil. Country music, stories and successes of the duo, who formed together for more than 30 years with his brother Chico Rey, who died in 2016, are the subjects of this edition.

Born José Cláudio Gomes in Arapongas (PR), in 1956, in the 70s he formed a duo with his brother Francisco Aparecido de Jesus Gomes, when they were called Devanil and Denival, well-known serenade and sertanejo players from scratch. In the 80’s they moved with their family to Brasília, where they used to play on Rádio Alvorada and where they released their first LP.

In 1981 they released the album that consecrated them by the names of Chico Rey and Paraná and, in 1988, they achieved national success with the song Who will be your other love, with which they won the Gold Record. Since then they have released countless hits on over 20 albums.

They won another Gold Record in 2002, with the compilation of their greatest hits and recorded their first DVD in 2006, with the participation of great names in the country. Since his brother’s death, Paraná has been traveling the country in a solo career.

Participating in today’s chat are presenters Paulinho Del Ribeiro, from the program Song and Flavor of Brazil, gives TV Braziland Maurício Rabelo, from the program I from here, you from there, gives Brasilia National Radio.

The program No Censorship airs on Mondays at 9pm, right after the soap opera The Slave Isaurawith broadcast throughout the country on open TV, through broadcasters affiliated to the National Public Communication Network – TVmanaged by Brazil Communication Company (EBC) and other platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, where the public can participate using the hashtag #SemCensura.

Live and on demand

Follow the schedule of TV Brazil by the open channel, pay TV and satellite dish. Tune in: tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/comosintonizar

Your favorite shows are on TV Brasil Playfur site play.ebc.com.br or via smartphone app. The app can be downloaded for free and is available for Android and iOS. Also watch on WebTV: tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/webtv

No Censorship – Paraná, country singer and songwriter

Monday (07), at 21:00, at TV Brazil

Facebook: facebook.com/tvbrasil

Twitter: twitter.com/TVBrasil

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tvbrasil

To find out how to tune in to TV Brasil in your city, visit: tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/comosintonizar

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

