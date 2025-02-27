Serrat retired from the stages, not to sing, in December 2022. Since then, its appearances are counted, as a solidarity concert that gave those affected by the DANA, and some precise tribute, such as the one that has just been taxed in Barcelona, ​​the Santa Eulàlia 2025 party of the restoration guild.

In the act, his great friend Lolita has also participated, who has had love words and praise whom he considers his older brother, since He met him at a concert at Palau when he was 12 or 13 years old.

“I learned from him who are the good, the bad and the regular in politics, The drugs that can be touched and those that no longer write octosyllable verses “has pointed out the actress and singer.

He has also recalled two calls he received from him: the first, after the death of his mother, in which Serrat advised him “be careful” by his brother Antonio (who died fifteen days after Lola Flores). “He was the first to warn me to tell me that I couldn’t endure and so, “Lolita recalled.

Serrat addresses the tribute attendees. Ceded

Serrat’s other call was to encourage her to accept the role of Colometa offered by Joan Ollé in The Plaça del Diamanta job that “life changed” and with which he left the music away to start his career as an actress.

“It is a pleasure to be here because you have taught me to step hard in the world of entertainment; because I have fallen in love with you, of you and others; Because you are my reference, my older brother In Catalonia and because I will always take you in my heart, “Lolita said.

Serrat, meanwhile, said: “I have retired from getting on stage, not to sing, be alive and participate in things. If I wanted professionally and took my sleep, I would sing again “. He added: “The industry has not closed the doors, but I don’t know what path I can take in it, since I no longer form part of its projects.”

The tribute ended with the performance of Miguel Povedawho sang issues such as Those little thingsa bilingual version of Stop and The Meu Carrersong to which Serrat has added and that has raised a great ovation.