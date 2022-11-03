Joan Manuel Serrat is once again in Argentina, the country that welcomed him as its own back in the late sixties. It won’t be the last time he lands in Buenos Aires, he promised, but the next time it will be just to visit friends or discover some new corner in that city that doesn’t ask for a passport. “My heart is calm. I come to say goodbye to the stages, but not to the people, nor to the country, nor to the affection that has united us. From the moment I got to [el aeropuerto de] Ezeiza I have contact with the last 60 years of my life”, says Serrat at a press conference in a theater a few meters from the Buenos Aires Obelisk. On Saturday, November 5, she will sing in Rosario, the city of her beloved Roberto Fontanarrosa, 300 km from the Argentine capital. It will be the first of the seven recitals of the Argentine chapter of the vice of singing, the last tour of his career.

Sitting behind a coffee table on stage, Serrat wandered through “the interlinings of the soul”. There was an atmosphere of an announced end, time to take stock and few definitions about the future, which he envisions dedicated to the family, many readings and some new songs. The Catalan says that he no longer has the strength for the rigor of a tour or to start “something big”. That is why he has decided to “leave this good taste in his mouth” that he has for his job with a farewell according to what was sown. The American chapter, which will take half of the rite, kicked off at the end of April at the Beacon Theater in New York. Then there were stops in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica. The entire month of November will be for Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay, before definitively landing in Spain.

Serrat never hid his closeness to Argentina, where he is received like that family member who is absent but always returns. “Here I lived my first television programs and now these last concerts”, he remembers. He arrived for the first time just before the beginning of the seventies, was prohibited by the dictatorship and returned in 1983, along with democracy. Since then, the South American country has had a privileged place on his agenda. “Let’s hope he comes back to eat a barbecue or go to the field,” a journalist wished him. Serrat did not like the topic. “That is pure rhetoric. It seems that only the asado, the cancha and the tango were factors of unity with this land, but there are many others and all of them are fantastic”, he said. “I will come to visit places that I have seen change,” she added, “some with joy and others with deep sadness. And the places are worth if they have been shared with friends”.

Joan Manuel Serrat, at the press conference held in Buenos Aires on November 2, 2022. Photo: Enrique Garcia Medina

It is not easy to know that each concert is one more step towards the last one. That is why Serrat prefers not to think about it. “I have not counted the ones I have done, the ones I have executed and the ones I still have to do. It is an absolutely defensive attitude. This tour is full of traps, of emotions, of moving away from something that made me very happy, ”he said. That’s why he sings at each concert “as if it were the last” and tries “not to talk too much” about it. “I am directly shaking my soul, in the depths of my emotions”, he is sincere, and immediately repeats that the farewell is only from the stage: “I do not stop writing, composing, loving, nor do I leave everything that life offer me”

Serrat answers looking into the eyes, in a room full of questions. He smiles when he asks her if she likes him, she is startled when she surprises him and he is friendly when she irritates him. She even dared to play with the possibility of receiving the Nobel Prize, as another singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan, had already done. “If I would like to win that award? No, but I would give it to three artists. Boy [Buarque] because I find it moving; Silvio [Rodríguez] for the intelligence of his songs; and Joaquín Sabina because I know he would like it, “she replied between laughs.

What will the public find in this vice of singing? One could expect great surprises, consistent with the farewell of a life on stage, but Serrat immediately cleared up any doubts. He warned that elephants, exotic dancers and trapeze artists left them at customs. “Then we will have to go out with the usual”, he clarifies, “with musicians, instruments, songs. And a team that wants to be happy on stage”. In short, by far Joan Manuel Serrat.

