The acting mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, confirmed this Wednesday that he will take his act as councilor as not released, combining his work in the City Council with his position as head of the Emergency Service at the Morales Meseguer hospital.

Much had been said about the possibility that Serrano chose to leave the front line of politics after the PSRM electoral crash last Sunday, May 28, leaving the Municipal Socialist Group in the Murcian City Council.

The announcement was made this Wednesday afternoon after the Municipal Executive of the PSOE Murcia Gran Ciudad. In it, the result of the elections was valued and the “wickers were put in place to face the next united general elections, committed to the idea of ​​continuing to advance and progress against the policies of the right and the ultra-right.”

Along with Serrano, who in all probability will assume the Group’s spokesperson, will sit on the socialist bench Carmen Fructuoso, Enrique Lorca, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, Andrés Guerrero, Esther Nevado, Ginés Ruiz Maciá and Regina Sarriá.