The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, described yesterday as “interesting” the proposal made by Impulsa SA, the company responsible for the operation of the WiZink Center in Madrid, to request the privatization of the management of the activity in the Palacio de los Deportes de the Murcian capital. As LA VERDAD published yesterday, the approach of the concessionaire of the Madrid venue involves the possibility that the City Council put out to public tender the administration of these sports facilities, the ones with the largest indoor capacity in the Region, in which case it would present a competitive offer that could benefit from synergies with the extensive musical programming that it stages in the capital of Spain.

Serrano also highlighted that the management carried out by Impulsa in WiZink has been shown to be “exemplary”, which is why it gives a certain “margin of safety” before the option of launching a proposal like this, while positively assessing the possibility of holding large top-level events “regardless of the weather”. “It is true that the Palace is underused,” he acknowledged, specifying, however, that any bet must be compatible with finding alternatives for work and training, under the same conditions as the current ones, for teams such as UCAM CB Murcia and ElPozo.

However, the councilor also appealed to the need to “do a study” to “know more about how” this model is articulated. “If after making this reflection we come to the conclusion that the proposal can satisfy us, we will put it out to tender,” he added, without specifying whether this decision will be adopted before the end of the legislature. “It is not a question of leaving sooner or later, but rather that he does so with the time he needs,” concluded Serrano.

The CEO of Impulsa, Manuel Saucedo, was sympathetic yesterday with the reasons put forward by the mayor and assured that the company understands that “it is a subject that needs study time.” “We will be patient enough, but the period of reflection must be reasonable, without the intention of putting pressure on them, because otherwise we will analyze the environment of other nearby cities and what are the opportunities they offer,” he stressed. However, he defended the conditions that a city like Murcia has, “with extraordinary potential that makes it a strategic enclave.” “Our proposal goes through about 50 annual events, 25% of them starring international artists.” “The truth is that if we don’t do it, others will,” municipal sources said.