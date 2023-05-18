The socialist candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, announced this Thursday that, if he is re-elected, he will build the East Metropolitan Park “in order to recover the space of the Fica for the daily enjoyment of the residents of the municipality” .

“We will create a large green area, integrated into the Segura River environment, made for the daily enjoyment of residents and compatible with appropriate cultural activities and adapted to the well-being of Vistabella residents,” according to Serrano.

It would be, he added, “a reference place for family leisure, a green lung where Murcians can enjoy playing sports, walking, playing with children and breathing fresh air.”

Serrano indicated that “we are aware that the recovery of the FICA as a place of use by the neighbors is a historical claim of the residents of the Vistabella neighborhood”, since “they have been demanding for years a change in the area that allows you to take advantage of and enjoy the space day by day”.

“They also highlight that the use of this place as a concert and macro-party area harms them considerably in their day-to-day lives because it makes them suffer from noise, dirt, and parking problems. We are aware of this whole situation and that is why we are going to change the use of this area, turning it into one of the green lungs of the city,” he asserted.

New fairground in the north area



«In order to undertake this action, it is necessary to take the fairgrounds to another area and, for this, we will create a new fairgrounds in the north, away from the areas of residence of Murcians and Murcians, where the big events can be carried out. musical appointments without this having an impact on the well-being of the residents of Vistabella”, as explained by the socialist candidate.

“Superblock to reduce traffic”



In this sense, the socialist candidate added that, in addition to the projection of the East Metropolitan Park, he will seek actions that “have a positive impact on the residents.” For example, he proposes “a superblock that reduces traffic in the area and allows residents to enjoy the streets and pedestrian areas.”

Regarding the September Fair, Serrano explained that “the technicians are working to find a solution and see if there is a possibility of maintaining the Fair of Attractions in the Fica, creating a space compatible with neighborhood rest and maintaining a traditional use as has been the one of the September Fair in the last decades, or if it is necessary to look for a more suitable location, well connected and that guarantees the security and the adaptation to an event of these characteristics”.

«We have a neighborhood that suffers from noise, concerts a few meters from their houses, dirt on its streets, parking and circulation problems and a lack of green areas and recreation. We want a liveable neighbourhood, in keeping with the character of its residents who, despite everything, did not hesitate to welcome those attending the Warm Up who, drenched by the sudden rain of the last edition, found refuge in the houses of the residents of the zone”, concluded the socialist candidate.