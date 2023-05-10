The mayor of Murcia and socialist candidate for re-election, José Antonio Serrano, announced yesterday that at least 5 million euros will be included in each annual budget of the Murcia City Council for the next term to renovate and modernize sports facilities located in neighborhoods and districts .

This action is part of the electoral program of José Antonio Serrano, which also includes the comprehensive remodeling of the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia, “an essential space for sport in our municipality and which has suffered the continued abandonment of the Partido Popular governments”, the alderman pointed out.

José Antonio Serrano also reported the implementation of a Sports Plan in the municipality, with a short, medium and long-term strategy. The proposed objective is “to promote grassroots sport from school age, allowing boys and girls to choose to perform the discipline they choose safely and with all needs covered.” In the same way, the PSOE candidate proposes the development of a line of economic aid for children and young people, from 8 to 17 years old, so that they can practice federated sports.

The candidate for mayor of socialist Murcia undertakes to maintain, if he is elected on 28-M, the discounts and bonuses set in motion for the reservation and use of sports spaces, in addition, “the use of sports facilities will continue to be facilitated schools outside school hours, especially where there is a deficit of facilities.

In addition, “we will promote the attraction of official competitions to our municipality through agreements and conventions with sports federations that generate a positive impact on the economy and the tourist sectors of Murcia.”

José Antonio Serrano, a doctor by profession, explains that “when we talk about health, promoting physical activity is essential. We understand sport as a resource for protection and social well-being and also as an investment that allows us to have a healthier society and reduce stress on the health system.