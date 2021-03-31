José Antonio Serrano opened his position yesterday in the area of ​​the Murcian Passion Week attending the general communion mass of the Brotherhood of Rescue Slaves, held in the church of San Juan Bautista, coinciding with the capital’s Holy Tuesday, which was to have brought out both the Nazarenes of this brotherhood and those of Health. The liturgical act was attended by authorities. In fact, in the aforementioned temple, on the one hand, councilors from the new cabinet, both socialists and Cs, gathered, since García Rex, responsible for Culture, was present at the call for the Heralds and Drums section; on the other, there was no lack of representatives of the outgoing executive, including former mayor José Ballesta, who left minutes before the arrival of the councilor.

Personal experiences in the magazine del Rescate



The Brotherhood of Rescue Slaves took to the streets yesterday the number 15 of its homonymous magazine. The publication was presented by Lorenzo Gabarrón, president of the Municipal Board of the Central East District, transmitting what the Rescue is for him and for the faithful. “The texts focus on the human more than on the artistic or historical: on personal experiences and the life of the neighborhood, but also on the faith of the brothers and the losses that the Covid has brought,” explained Gabarrón . The magazine is published in digital format although it has a small physical circulation of one hundred copies.