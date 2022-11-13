Pd, social irony on Debora Serracchiani: the case

The network does not forgive. And often it turns out to be just “perfidious”. A new photo meme has been circulating on the web for a few days now, portraying the honorable member of the Democratic Party Debora Serracchiani alongside a model Lego. The “ironic” juxtaposition refers to hair cut of politics, very similar to that of the toy. The web therefore plays on “copyright infringement”. Under the photo, as usual, there is no shortage more or less sharp comments. There are those who dispute the originality of the Lego model: “At the limit is Playmobil that has denounced the Democratic Party for copyright”, writes a user. “If you want to make memes, get informed first, they are not Lego but Playmobil“, another adds to the dose. There are those who indulge in a few more ironic comments:” She looks like Calenda’s sister “,” as nice as an Equitalia folder about to expire “, and who finally dissociates, with a simple “how sad”.

